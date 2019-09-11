$9.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce $9.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.26 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $40.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.77 billion to $40.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $41.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.33 billion to $42.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,234,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,579,015. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. Oracle has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $8,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,501,425 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 577.0% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

