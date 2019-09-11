6,878 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Acquired by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of L. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 182.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Loews by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 13.6% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

L traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.63. The company had a trading volume of 33,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,062. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.67. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Loews had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 8.80%.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $80,096.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

