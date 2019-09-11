52,306 Shares in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.64. 8,668,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,845,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

