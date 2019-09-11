5,201 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 393,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,075,000 after buying an additional 175,535 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ABB by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,692,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,923,000 after acquiring an additional 177,390 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ABB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,992,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 41,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ABB by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,707,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,585. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. ABB had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABB. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

