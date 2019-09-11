$475.08 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report sales of $475.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $469.60 million to $480.65 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $499.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 3,620,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is 112.90%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Roy Tofalli purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,881.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 23,100 shares of company stock worth $82,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 215,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 672,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 533.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 154,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

