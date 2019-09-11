$45.31 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) to announce sales of $45.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.17 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $43.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $179.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.12 billion to $179.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $188.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $186.59 billion to $189.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $973,502.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,184.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $1,253,851.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,215 shares of company stock valued at $16,240,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,426,000 after purchasing an additional 73,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,173,000 after purchasing an additional 114,505 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $333,000. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.79. 983,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average is $81.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

