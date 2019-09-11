$35.55 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) will report $35.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.32 million to $35.67 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $36.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $144.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.42 million to $144.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $145.68 million, with estimates ranging from $144.61 million to $147.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 403,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $245.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

