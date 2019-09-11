24,930 Shares in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 46.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000.

Shares of AVYA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,869. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.57. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.37). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVYA. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Northland Securities set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

