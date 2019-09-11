22,906 Shares in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. 6,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,157. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on MNRL. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

