1,084,057 Shares in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,084,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Qudian as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QD. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 47.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Qudian during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Qudian during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. 1,617,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,262. Qudian Inc – has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Qudian had a net margin of 44.04% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $323.48 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Qudian Inc – will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QD. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Qudian in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qudian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

