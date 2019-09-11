$1.95 EPS Expected for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to post $1.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.89. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $163.78. 869,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,573. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $141.46 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $47,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 78,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

