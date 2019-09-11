$1.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. ManpowerGroup reported earnings per share of $2.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

In other ManpowerGroup news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $149,502.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $701,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,108,000 after buying an additional 201,806 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,131,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,616,000 after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,009,000 after purchasing an additional 563,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,194,000 after purchasing an additional 75,824 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $97.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.60.

ManpowerGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

