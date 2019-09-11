$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will report $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $6.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,137. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.05. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $151.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

