$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.52. 88,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,963. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $251,056.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,499 shares of company stock worth $3,343,743. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23,251.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,214,000 after buying an additional 3,051,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 75.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,754,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,185,000 after buying an additional 2,048,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,460,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,956,000 after buying an additional 1,780,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,994,000 after acquiring an additional 871,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,167,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 789,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

