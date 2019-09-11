$0.82 EPS Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $80.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,836. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -780.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.96.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

