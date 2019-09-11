-$0.61 EPS Expected for Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PLSE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,823. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $272.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,059 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,074,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

