$0.47 EPS Expected for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.84 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $80,552.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 10,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $229,214.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,698 shares of company stock valued at $362,767 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 58,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

