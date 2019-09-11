-$0.39 EPS Expected for Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.30). Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10.

NERV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.28. 20,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,644. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $288.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.54. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 105,918 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $470,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Kupfer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,493.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 438,905 shares of company stock worth $2,256,214. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 63,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

