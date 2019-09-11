-$0.25 EPS Expected for Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

AKTS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 8,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,979. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $39,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $122,096. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,322 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,440,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 163,067 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 157.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 202,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

