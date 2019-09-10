Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CEO Sells $4,105,442.08 in Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 124,144 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $4,105,442.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,672,303.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Miles Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Richard Miles Brooks sold 180,000 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $5,412,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 678,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $33.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $790.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 360,250 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,886 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 93.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,749 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 40,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zumiez to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Wedbush set a $17.00 price objective on Zumiez and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 target price on Zumiez and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

