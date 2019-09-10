ZMINE (ZMN) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,351.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, ZMINE has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One ZMINE token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $555,861.00 and $3,351.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00323366 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052042 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001197 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007000 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 238,621,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,576,739 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

