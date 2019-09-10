Zeepin (ZPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $1.28 million and $7,032.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00215815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.05 or 0.01246383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00087928 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

