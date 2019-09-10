Zcoin Market Capitalization Tops $47.73 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $5.72 or 0.00055959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, BX Thailand, CoinExchange and Coinroom. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.73 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,238.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.74 or 0.01767109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.46 or 0.02976723 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00698679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00715042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00064719 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00446716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009047 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,339,818 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CryptoBridge, Huobi, Coinroom, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, Koinex, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, TDAX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

