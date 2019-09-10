ZClassic 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,128.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $4,128.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00446716 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00104707 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00040957 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000517 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 7,354,650 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.