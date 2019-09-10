Zacks: VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $5.40 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VirTra Systems an industry rank of 40 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on VirTra Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VirTra Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of VirTra Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on VirTra Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.80 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut VirTra Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ VTSI remained flat at $$2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,235. VirTra Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. VirTra Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VirTra Systems will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VirTra Systems stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.97% of VirTra Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

