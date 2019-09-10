Zacks: Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $20.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 152 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SONA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,366,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 88,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. 41,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,680. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

