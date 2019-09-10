Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.14. ProAssurance reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $239.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.74 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of PRA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 297,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,590. ProAssurance has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

In other news, Director John J. Mcmahon, Jr. sold 933 shares of ProAssurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $33,765.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 5,875.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,948,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.