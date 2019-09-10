Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $34.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Model N to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In other Model N news, CFO David Barter sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $39,754.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,619,635.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $70,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $237,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 216.5% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Model N during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Model N by 68.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Model N by 7,886.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Model N stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.08. 422,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,335. Model N has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $29.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.48.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

See Also: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.