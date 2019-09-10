Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. Michaels Companies posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price objective on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Michaels Companies by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,534,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 4,969.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,817,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,399 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 455.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,816,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,059 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,876,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Michaels Companies by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 734,461 shares during the period.

Shares of MIK stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. 598,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

