Zacks: Analysts Expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 321.37%.

SPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

SPRO traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 94 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,295. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $207.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 598,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,036.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 56.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

