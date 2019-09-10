Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.77. Global Payments posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,586,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,211. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.03. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $175.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $1,924,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $1,666,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,667,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.