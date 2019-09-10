Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 302.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,002.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $665,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,091 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Longbow Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.92. The company had a trading volume of 71,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,459. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day moving average is $106.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.