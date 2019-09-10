YEE One Day Volume Reaches $145,655.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One YEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, DigiFinex, FCoin and OKEx. YEE has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $145,655.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.73 or 0.04646703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000125 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, DigiFinex, FCoin, CoinTiger, DEx.top and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

