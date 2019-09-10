Yale University Acquires 24,000 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Yale University grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 9.7% of Yale University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Yale University’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,657,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,949,617. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.74. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.