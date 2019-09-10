XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $2,121,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 36.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in XPO Logistics by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on XPO Logistics to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised XPO Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.06. 26,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.48. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.40.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.92%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

