Xcel Energy Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 65.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

XEL stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 322,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,559. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark E. Stoering sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $316,695.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,071.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,882 shares of company stock worth $2,977,095. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

