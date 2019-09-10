X-CASH (XCASH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $6,844.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000655 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00072779 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 43,384,690,296 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

