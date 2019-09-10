Wyndham Destinations (WYND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on September 30th

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Wyndham Destinations has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wyndham Destinations to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Shares of NYSE WYND traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. 45,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,106. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $49.75.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Sunday. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.07.

In other news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $227,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Noah Brodsky sold 7,803 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $346,921.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.