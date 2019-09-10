W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.73. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 127,985 shares traded.

WTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial upgraded W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on W&T Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $616.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.96.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, CEO Tracy W. Krohn purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Bump sold 13,500 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $58,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,653.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 276,913 shares of company stock worth $1,200,049. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in W&T Offshore by 1,442.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 35.2% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 4,858.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

