Wolverine Trading LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ)

Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,618 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 187,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 124,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 340,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCJ remained flat at $$21.10 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,489. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $21.15.

