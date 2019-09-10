WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Trading Up 1.1%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) shares traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.16 and last traded at $37.86, 3,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 11,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) by 247.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.55% of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

