Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

WY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 92,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

