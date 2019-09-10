Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wellington Shields lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $84.00 price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.30.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.25. 1,596,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,897. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 16,969,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $1,193,478,438.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,048,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,072,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 79,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.