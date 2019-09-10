Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Stock Position in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its holdings in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Worldpay accounts for about 1.0% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.33% of Worldpay worth $127,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,686,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $985,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,881 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay during the first quarter worth $166,143,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter valued at $144,871,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter valued at $60,216,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Worldpay by 114.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 841,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after buying an additional 448,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Worldpay alerts:

Shares of WP stock remained flat at $$135.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Worldpay Inc has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $138.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup set a $152.00 target price on Worldpay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Worldpay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP).

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.