Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 38,034 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 972,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38,034 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.5% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $202,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 154,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,196 shares of company stock worth $46,086,526. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

NYSE HD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.37. 250,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,485. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $233.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.75. The firm has a market cap of $253.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

