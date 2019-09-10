Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 147,086 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 147,086 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.07% of Paypal worth $101,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 25.1% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in Paypal during the first quarter worth $4,655,000. Delaney Dennis R grew its position in Paypal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 8,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Paypal by 516.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.63. 6,180,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,565. The company has a market capitalization of $129.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $3,326,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,675,794.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

