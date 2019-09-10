Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 285,207 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,207 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $111,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,284.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 299,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASND. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.61. The stock had a trading volume of 162,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,503. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $133.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.16. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 932.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

