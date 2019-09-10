Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,151 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.79% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $77,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,049,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,072,000 after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $194,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,617.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $5,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,958 shares in the company, valued at $179,060,935.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,126 shares of company stock worth $8,971,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group cut J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

JBHT traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $115.97. 48,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $127.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

