Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,818 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $74,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,574,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,686,000 after purchasing an additional 787,349 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Analog Devices by 42.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,801,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,636,000 after buying an additional 533,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,353,000 after buying an additional 346,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 30.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,415,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,773,000 after buying an additional 331,039 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,903.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 336,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after buying an additional 319,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $160,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $1,152,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,867.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,862 shares of company stock valued at $7,978,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

ADI stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.29. The company had a trading volume of 82,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

