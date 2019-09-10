Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Cuts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,338 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.25% of SBA Communications worth $64,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock traded down $13.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.76. The company had a trading volume of 68,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,495. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $146.13 and a 1 year high of $270.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.61.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total value of $14,585,956.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,472,180.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $3,229,589.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,313.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,936 shares of company stock worth $30,003,917 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. New Street Research cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.67.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

